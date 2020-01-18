Clean Yield Group Sells 14,975 Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,975 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period.

BHB opened at $23.76 on Friday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.58.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.09 million for the quarter.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

