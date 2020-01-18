Clean Yield Group Sells 200 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Clean Yield Group decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,562 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in American Express were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $284,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,801.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $980,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,820 shares of company stock worth $3,033,961 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $131.52 on Friday. American Express has a 12-month low of $96.37 and a 12-month high of $131.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.13 and its 200 day moving average is $121.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of American Express from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.29.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

