Clean Yield Group Sells 2,250 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,184,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,599,000 after purchasing an additional 138,773 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 473,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 69,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

PDM stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.99. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.13 and a 1-year high of $23.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.38). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PDM. ValuEngine lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.