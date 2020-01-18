Clean Yield Group Sells 453 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 19,995.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,809,950,000 after acquiring an additional 454,016 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3,218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 115,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,576,000 after acquiring an additional 111,805 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 486,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,938,000 after acquiring an additional 110,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 337,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,360,000 after acquiring an additional 59,226 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $237.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.24. The company has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.78 and a 12 month high of $241.90.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.76.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.