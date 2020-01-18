Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires 59,000 Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) by 111.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NBRV. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 171,923.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ NBRV opened at $1.47 on Friday. Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.31.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 171.36% and a negative net margin of 910.45%. The business had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NBRV shares. BidaskClub cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.64.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.