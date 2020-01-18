Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys 52 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,265,722,000 after acquiring an additional 31,372 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,779,000 after acquiring an additional 66,773 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2,010.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,214,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,515 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,323,000 after acquiring an additional 45,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,479.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,362.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,252.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,480.55. The stock has a market cap of $1,020.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,451.70.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

