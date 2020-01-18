Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,781 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.04. The company has a market capitalization of $248.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.44.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.