Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CLIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,280 ($16.84) price objective on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Clinigen Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,035 ($13.61) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,302 ($17.13).

LON:CLIN opened at GBX 986 ($12.97) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. Clinigen Group has a 52-week low of GBX 718.50 ($9.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,069 ($14.06). The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 903.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 903.64.

About Clinigen Group

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Trial Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines in the Africa and Asia Pacific region.

