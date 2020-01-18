Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Rating Reiterated by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

CLDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cloudera in a report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Cloudera from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cloudera in a report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Cloudera from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cloudera in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.49.

Shares of CLDR stock opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. Cloudera has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $15.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.22. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 19.40% and a negative net margin of 49.22%. The company had revenue of $198.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudera will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $56,165.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 102,675 shares in the company, valued at $901,486.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 196,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $2,317,240.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 438,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,187,561.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,163 shares of company stock worth $2,392,658. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cloudera by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 88,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Icahn Carl C bought a new stake in Cloudera in the third quarter valued at $485,485,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Cloudera by 16.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 70,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Symmetry Peak Management LLC grew its position in Cloudera by 185.7% in the third quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cloudera in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

