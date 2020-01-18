Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,100 at Deutsche Bank

Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CCH. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,050 ($40.12) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,055 ($40.19).

Shares of LON:CCH opened at GBX 2,766 ($36.39) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30. Coca Cola HBC has a 52 week low of GBX 2,296 ($30.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,094 ($40.70). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,576.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,622.45.

In other Coca Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 158 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,451 ($32.24) per share, with a total value of £3,872.58 ($5,094.16).

About Coca Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

