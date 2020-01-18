Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Colfax (NYSE:CFX) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.58% from the stock’s previous close.

CFX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Colfax in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $38.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Colfax has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $38.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.65.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Colfax had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $846.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $822,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $147,846.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,697.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,242 shares of company stock worth $1,130,773. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colfax by 43.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Colfax by 4.8% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 27,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Colfax in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Colfax by 9.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Colfax by 11.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

