Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Boosts Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,016 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $9,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $124.17 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $66.29 and a 12-month high of $125.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $990,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,032 shares in the company, valued at $21,105,080.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 7,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $907,275.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,672,595.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,694 shares of company stock valued at $26,941,663 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.87.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.