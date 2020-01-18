Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,841 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. BB&T Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,069,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,594,000 after purchasing an additional 65,919 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,367,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 210,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EEM opened at $46.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.42. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.72 and a 1-year high of $46.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.929 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

