Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Decreases Holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its holdings in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 579,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,182 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $7,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $870,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 70.0% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 223,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 92,090 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 20.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,389,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 236,199 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 25.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,137,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 233,627 shares during the last quarter. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTM shares. Nomura upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. CLSA upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Tata Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of Tata Motors stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Tata Motors Limited has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.54.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 10.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

