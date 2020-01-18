Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 269,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,941 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $36,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,058,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,090,000 after purchasing an additional 117,564 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9,617.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,770,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,480,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,829,000 after purchasing an additional 593,811 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP stock opened at $141.26 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $108.00 and a one year high of $141.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.49%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim set a $130.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.