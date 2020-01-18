Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $10.85 Million Stock Position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 104.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,532 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned approximately 0.21% of Macy’s worth $10,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its stake in Macy’s by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Macy’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 111,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Several analysts have commented on M shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.02.

NYSE M opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Macy’s Inc has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average is $17.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.