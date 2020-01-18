Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $13.49 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,337 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 16,088 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $13,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 292.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 620,651 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $126,464,000 after purchasing an additional 462,447 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,460,690 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $297,630,000 after acquiring an additional 332,680 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,158,096,000 after acquiring an additional 230,170 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 386.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 281,585 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $57,376,000 after acquiring an additional 223,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 536,985 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $109,453,000 after acquiring an additional 205,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.10, for a total value of $2,785,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 900,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,016,726.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.74, for a total value of $345,731.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,614.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,060 shares of company stock worth $9,015,802. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PANW opened at $242.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 384.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $192.17 and a 12 month high of $260.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.16 and a 200-day moving average of $221.12.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $247.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.45.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

