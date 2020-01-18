Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Lowers Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,087 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,048 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 393.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 904.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic stock opened at $119.03 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $82.77 and a fifty-two week high of $119.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.88. The company has a market capitalization of $159.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.90.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

