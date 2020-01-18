Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases 14,264 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,264 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned about 0.06% of Msci worth $13,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 33.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,709,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,813,000 after purchasing an additional 935,665 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Msci by 1,049.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 642,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,357,000 after acquiring an additional 586,363 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Msci by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,201,000 after acquiring an additional 423,160 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Msci by 77.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 760,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,667,000 after acquiring an additional 331,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Msci by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,256,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,210,383,000 after acquiring an additional 285,631 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Msci news, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total transaction of $1,908,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,328.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $7,666,307.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,717,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,842,350.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,873 shares of company stock valued at $13,567,148 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Msci in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Msci from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Msci from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.11.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $279.07 on Friday. Msci Inc has a 1 year low of $160.02 and a 1 year high of $279.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Msci had a negative return on equity of 243.52% and a net margin of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $394.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

