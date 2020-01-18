Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases 26,794 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 97.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,794 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $8,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 188,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,827,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,116,000 after acquiring an additional 266,080 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPG opened at $147.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.11. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $142.40 and a 1-year high of $186.44. The company has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($1.28). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 66.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $174.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.44.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

