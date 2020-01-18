Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 136,895 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,132 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 136,895 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned approximately 0.05% of Western Digital worth $9,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 155,025 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 14,268 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,104,981 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,526,591,000 after purchasing an additional 532,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,340,189 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $301,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,513 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $460,000. 84.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Western Digital news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 6,364 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $363,257.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 5,625 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $309,431.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,476,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,638 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $68.26 on Friday. Western Digital Corp has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $70.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 52.49%.

WDC has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Western Digital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upgraded Western Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

