Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 172,501 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 82.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,819 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 172,501 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 842.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,408 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,987,000 after purchasing an additional 240,816 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,505 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 130,641 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,604,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $235.83 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $163.68 and a 52-week high of $236.51. The stock has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.33, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.18.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The firm had revenue of $949.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Swann increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.54.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 107,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $20,487,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,707 shares in the company, valued at $33,954,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.27, for a total value of $738,818.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,880.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 352,148 shares of company stock valued at $71,313,185. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.