Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 184,357 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 548,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 184,357 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $8,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 269.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,411,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,386,000 after buying an additional 1,029,553 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 35,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 9,887 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,163,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HPE shares. ValuEngine raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

In other news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $329,096.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,927.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $347,973.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,457 shares in the company, valued at $347,973.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,735 shares of company stock worth $8,825,608 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

HPE opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

