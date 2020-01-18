Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 37,746 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 348,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 37,746 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 79,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 36,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,104,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,391,000 after buying an additional 21,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.01 per share, with a total value of $6,003,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 242,479,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,852,014,714.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 59,624 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,827.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 243,139,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,821,876.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,459,624 shares of company stock worth $29,187,827. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

KMI opened at $21.36 on Friday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

