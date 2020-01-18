Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 90,077 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 90,077 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $12,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 286.4% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 286.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $359,410.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,494.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,622 shares of company stock worth $2,986,438 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $62.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $70.50. The stock has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

