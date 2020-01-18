Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Trims Stake in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its stake in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,486 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Mylan were worth $7,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mylan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Mylan by 92.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Mylan by 258.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mylan by 570.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mylan in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYL opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. Mylan NV has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $32.23.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mylan NV will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

MYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Mylan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cfra upgraded Mylan to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mylan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.64.

Mylan Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

