Contrasting Cango (NYSE:CANG) & Inspired Entertainment (NYSE:INSE)

Cango (NYSE:CANG) and Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Cango has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspired Entertainment has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cango and Inspired Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cango 24.94% 6.43% 4.46% Inspired Entertainment -24.54% N/A -15.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cango and Inspired Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cango 0 1 0 0 2.00 Inspired Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cango currently has a consensus target price of $7.80, indicating a potential downside of 8.24%. Given Cango’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cango is more favorable than Inspired Entertainment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.8% of Cango shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of Inspired Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Inspired Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cango and Inspired Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cango $158.74 million 8.11 $44.03 million $0.31 27.42 Inspired Entertainment $141.38 million 1.08 -$11.90 million ($0.62) -10.81

Cango has higher revenue and earnings than Inspired Entertainment. Inspired Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cango, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cango beats Inspired Entertainment on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc. operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc., a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators. The company also offers gaming software and content to regulated betting operators, lotteries, casinos, online operators, and other gaming and lottery operators. In addition, it provides end-to-end digital gaming solutions on its proprietary and secure network, which accommodates a range of devices, including land-based gaming machine terminals, as well as mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, and online computer applications. The company operates approximately 33,000 digital terminals; and supplies its virtual sports products in approximately 35,000 retail channels and approximately 300 Websites. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

