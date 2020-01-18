ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Sets New 12-Month High at $216.60

Shares of ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 216.60 ($2.85) and last traded at GBX 214.20 ($2.82), with a volume of 10509 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 214.40 ($2.82).

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTEC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut ConvaTec Group to a “sector performer” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 197 ($2.59) in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ConvaTec Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 235 ($3.09) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConvaTec Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 200.18 ($2.63).

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.76, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 197.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 180.14.

About ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC)

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.