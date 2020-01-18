Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $360.00 to $388.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cooper Companies traded as high as $346.97 and last traded at $345.62, with a volume of 11820 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $343.85.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COO. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $344.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.80.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total transaction of $3,043,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.14.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.49%.

About Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

