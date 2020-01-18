Copa (NYSE:CPA) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

Copa (NYSE:CPA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Copa from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.18.

Shares of CPA stock opened at $103.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. Copa has a 52 week low of $77.57 and a 52 week high of $116.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.76.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $708.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.59 million. Copa had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Copa will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPA. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Copa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Copa during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Copa during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Copa by 8.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Copa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

