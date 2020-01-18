Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

CRBP stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $458.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.44. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.16% and a negative return on equity of 169.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,099,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 58,547 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,062,000. 49.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

