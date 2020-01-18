Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,597 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,785 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 4,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,394,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $897,029,000 after buying an additional 274,845 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.45.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,313 shares of company stock worth $10,591,657. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST stock opened at $304.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $295.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.81. The stock has a market cap of $134.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.75 and a fifty-two week high of $307.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

