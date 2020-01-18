Credit Suisse Group Boosts GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Price Target to GBX 1,860

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GSK. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,740 ($22.89) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,876.47 ($24.68).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,846 ($24.28) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,429.80 ($18.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,851.15 ($24.35). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,776.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,705.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.82.

In other news, insider Vivienne Cox bought 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,725 ($22.69) per share, for a total transaction of £5,313 ($6,988.95). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 330 shares of company stock worth $569,837.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.