Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) to Underperform

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DPLO. William Blair raised Diplomat Pharmacy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays cut Diplomat Pharmacy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James cut Diplomat Pharmacy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

DPLO opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05. Diplomat Pharmacy has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $302.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.15). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diplomat Pharmacy will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy in the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 17.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy in the third quarter worth $7,073,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy in the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Diplomat Pharmacy

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

