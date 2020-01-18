Credit Suisse Group Increases Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target to GBX 480

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 480 ($6.31) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 16.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 414 ($5.45) to GBX 444 ($5.84) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.50) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 609 ($8.01) to GBX 604 ($7.95) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised Auto Trader Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 535 ($7.04) to GBX 675 ($8.88) in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 563.07 ($7.41).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

AUTO opened at GBX 573.40 ($7.54) on Thursday. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of GBX 434.60 ($5.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 613.80 ($8.07). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 577.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 544.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion and a PE ratio of 25.71.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.