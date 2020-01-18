Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CREE. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Cree in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cree to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Cree from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cree from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Charter Equity began coverage on Cree in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.90.

Get Cree alerts:

Shares of Cree stock opened at $52.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.36. Cree has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $69.21. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The LED producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cree had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cree will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.87 per share, with a total value of $91,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,538.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cree by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 556 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cree in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Cree by 2,777.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 777 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.