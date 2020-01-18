Croda International (LON:CRDA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,275 ($69.39) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,625 ($60.84) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Croda International to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,801.92 ($63.17).

Get Croda International alerts:

Shares of CRDA opened at GBX 5,120 ($67.35) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,006.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,845.20. Croda International has a 1 year low of GBX 48.62 ($0.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,415 ($71.23).

In related news, insider Tom Brophy sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($63.27), for a total transaction of £32,804.20 ($43,152.07). Insiders have purchased 9 shares of company stock valued at $43,947 in the last ninety days.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.