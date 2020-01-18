CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share

CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of CryoPort in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the consumer goods maker will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.57). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CryoPort’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Get CryoPort alerts:

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 64.63%. The business had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CYRX. ValuEngine cut CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CryoPort from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on CryoPort in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on CryoPort in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised CryoPort from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CryoPort currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

CYRX stock opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 17.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CryoPort has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $680.40 million, a P/E ratio of -62.16 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in CryoPort by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 48,429 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CryoPort by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,566 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CryoPort by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CryoPort during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CryoPort during the 2nd quarter worth about $404,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 135,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $1,998,532.80. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton purchased 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $52,219.36. Insiders have sold a total of 150,036 shares of company stock worth $2,224,533 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for CryoPort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoPort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.