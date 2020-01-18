CSL (ASX:CSL) Sets New 1-Year High at $301.04

Shares of CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$301.04 ($213.50) and last traded at A$300.89 ($213.40), with a volume of 880131 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$297.74 ($211.16).

The company has a market cap of $136.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$283.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$248.40.

CSL Company Profile (ASX:CSL)

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

