CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CVS. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen set a $76.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $76.02 on Friday. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.17 and a 200-day moving average of $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,403,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 13.4% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in CVS Health by 29.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 138,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after buying an additional 31,191 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,765,635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $750,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 57.0% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 227,360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,389,000 after purchasing an additional 82,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

