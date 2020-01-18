CWH Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

CWH Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.78, for a total value of $23,208,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,220,900 shares of company stock valued at $231,834,951 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.37.

NASDAQ FB opened at $222.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.00. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $142.52 and a one year high of $222.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $633.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.