CWH Capital Management Inc. Sells 39 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CWH Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.0% of CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Arjuna Capital increased its position in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation increased its position in Alphabet by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL opened at $1,479.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,362.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1,252.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,020.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,480.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $13.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,451.70.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.