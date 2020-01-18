Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $12.14 on Friday. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $14.94. The company has a market cap of $738.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average is $11.43.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 378.70%. The company had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 342,072 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,311,256.96. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $64,152.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,950 shares of company stock worth $203,622 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 12,667 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 25,783 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

