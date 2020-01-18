Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) Short Interest Up 5.8% in December

Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 649,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 613,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ DARE opened at $1.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82. Dare Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The company has a market cap of $27.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.86.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dare Bioscience will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dare Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dare Bioscience stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) by 293.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.26% of Dare Bioscience worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

About Dare Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

