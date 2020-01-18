DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DZSI. Craig Hallum set a $16.00 price objective on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DASAN Zhone Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ DZSI opened at $10.60 on Friday. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $211.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). DASAN Zhone Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DASAN Zhone Solutions will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Philip Yim acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Il Yung Kim acquired 12,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $94,722.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at $94,722.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 771.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 12.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 36.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. 22.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

