DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S’s FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

OTCMKTS:DVDCY opened at $9.60 on Friday. DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.20.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands.

