Delek US (NYSE:DK) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Delek US from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Delek US from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Delek US from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Delek US from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.11. Delek US has a 1 year low of $29.74 and a 1 year high of $44.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.61.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Delek US had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delek US will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Avigal Soreq sold 3,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $152,372.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,712 shares in the company, valued at $987,597.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ezra Uzi Yemin purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $985,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,248.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Delek US by 38.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

