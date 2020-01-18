DENTSPLY SIRONA Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 5,074 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,032% compared to the typical volume of 238 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XRAY. ValuEngine cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.77.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $59.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.27 and a 200-day moving average of $55.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $60.37.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $962.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.08%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 19.90%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 10,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $600,119.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,659.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,969,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,515,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,735,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $859,985,000 after purchasing an additional 458,934 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,471,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $319,324,000 after purchasing an additional 87,294 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,403,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,157,000 after purchasing an additional 850,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,747,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,009,000 after purchasing an additional 486,710 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

