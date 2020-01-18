Derwent London (LON:DLN) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from GBX 3,722 to GBX 4,277. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Derwent London traded as high as GBX 4,186 ($55.06) and last traded at GBX 4,186 ($55.06), with a volume of 336586 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,076 ($53.62).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Derwent London to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 3,300 ($43.41) to GBX 3,850 ($50.64) in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Derwent London from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,580 ($60.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Derwent London to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 3,700 ($48.67) to GBX 3,780 ($49.72) in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Derwent London presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,540.27 ($46.57).

In related news, insider John David Burns sold 150,000 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,526 ($46.38), for a total transaction of £5,289,000 ($6,957,379.64).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,881.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,418.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Derwent London Company Profile (LON:DLN)

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

