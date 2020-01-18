Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) SVP Buys $10,355.00 in Stock

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) SVP Anthony Gaeta bought 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,355.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $81,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

DXLG stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Destination XL Group Inc has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $2.80.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Destination XL Group had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $106.58 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Destination XL Group stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Destination XL Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

